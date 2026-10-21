Ebola: NCDC holds emergency meeting to conclude action plans

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has convened an emergency meeting and commenced coordinated response activities following the Federal Government’s declaration of an Ebola outbreak in the country.

The agency disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X page on Wednesday, saying the meeting brought together its leadership and key partners to coordinate the response.

“The first Incident Management Meeting was convened on October 21, 2026, after the Honorable Minister’s official outbreak declaration of Ebola in Nigeria, bringing together leadership and key partners to align on response efforts,” the NCDC said.

The agency also announced that its Incident Action Plan was being finalised, while response teams had commenced field operations focusing on surveillance, contact tracing and infection prevention.

“The Incident Action Plan is being finalized today; NCDC teams are on the ground conducting case management and response activities, prioritising enhanced surveillance, contact tracing, infection prevention and control, and coordinated risk communication,” the statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to containing the outbreak, the agency said, “We remain committed to a timely, coordinated, and evidence-based response to safeguard the health of Nigerians.”

The Federal Government confirmed Nigeria’s first Ebola virus disease case on Tuesday after laboratory tests returned positive in the Federal Capital Territory.

The patient, a woman who recently travelled from Uganda on an international flight, reportedly received treatment at a private hospital for several days before the infection was confirmed. She has since been placed in isolation.