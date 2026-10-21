FCT civil servants, artisans back Tinubu

Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Workers in the Federal Capital Territory FCT have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027, pledging to mobilise supporters across the six Area Councils for his second-term bid.

The endorsement was announced by the FCT coordinator of Working People United WoPU, Comrade Musa Fadawa, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Fadawa described the group as a labour-oriented movement made up of teachers, nurses, drivers, artisans, traders, civil servants, students and private-sector workers. He said the decision followed consultations with members across the territory and other states.

According to him, the movement backed Tinubu because of his commitment to workers’ welfare, his engagement with organised labour and his ongoing economic and infrastructural reforms. Fadawa said the president had shown a willingness to engage the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and the Trade Union Congress TUC through dialogue and negotiations on workers’ welfare.

He cited the approval of wage awards and the new national minimum wage as proof that the administration recognises workers’ challenges.

The coordinator said Working People United was established to protect workers’ interests and to mobilise support for a government it believes is concerned about their welfare. He added that the movement believes the president deserves another term to consolidate his policies.

Fadawa also announced a partnership with the City Boy Movement, particularly its FCT chapter, to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the partnership would take the re-election campaign to markets, motor parks, workplaces, wards and satellite towns across the territory.

Fadawa also credited the Tinubu administration and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for infrastructure development in the territory.

He listed road construction and rehabilitation across the six Area Councils, the renewal of Abuja’s city centre, streetlight installations, bridge construction, school renovations and water projects.

According to him, the projects have created jobs, improved transportation and boosted commercial activities, to the benefit of drivers, traders and other working residents.

On the national economy, Fadawa defended the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate, describing both as difficult but necessary reforms. He acknowledged the initial hardship they caused but expressed optimism that their benefits would become clearer as the economy stabilises.

He also cited the national minimum wage, student loans through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), infrastructure development, and youth-focused skills and credit programmes as key parts of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Fadawa said more must be done to reduce inflation, strengthen the naira and improve living conditions for workers and vulnerable Nigerians.

He said the 2027 election would give Nigerians the chance to decide whether to sustain the ongoing reforms, arguing that a second term would enable Tinubu to address persistent economic challenges.

As part of its mobilisation strategy, Working People United pledged to encourage members nationwide to register to vote, collect their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs and take part in the elections.

The movement also promised ward-to-ward, market-to-market and door-to-door campaigns with the City Boy Movement, while countering what it described as misinformation and divisive narratives.

Fadawa called on workers, artisans, traders, students and other Nigerians to join the campaign for Tinubu’s re-election, insisting that continuity was necessary to sustain the administration’s reforms.

“He listened when others would have ignored. He negotiated when others would have imposed, the administration had given workers a stronger voice in governance. We, the working people, are saying: Let the work continue. Let Renewed Hope continue,” he said.