Ace Realtor, Ola Mustapha’s giant stride

Ola Mustapha is undoubtedly one of Africa’s top realtors making a difference across the world.

Mustapha specializes in real estate acquisitions and disposition as well property & assets management, with customers at the centre of its business philosophy.

A licensed realtor and a Certified Property Manager (CPM) based in the United States of America and Canada, he has successfully helped many sellers get more for their properties and buyers find their dream homes, thus brings his brand to the fore-platform across the world.

At young age, the Nigerian born realtor had the desire to control his own professional destiny and be his own boss; a trait shared by top real estate professionals. Mustapha packs a high degree of self-motivation, drive and smart decision making, which in the same spirit was able to launch his professional career as a young business owner in Eastern Cape, Cape Town South Africa.

Mustapha who has successfully carved a niche for himself in the sector also deals in

Investment management for high net worth clients, Corporate Real Estate Advisory, Leasing, Sales, marketing and branding of luxury residential and prime commercial .

So also are mixed-use projects, price negotiations, and digital marketing, to mention a few.

His tasteful, luxury, and high-end housing projects have attracted media attention at the home front and international publications.

At different points in the process, Mustapha is a salesperson, a buyer’s advocate, an analyst, a business manager, a consultant, a negotiator, and a marketer, just to name a few.

Out of his unquenchable thirst for creativity, he at the age of 20 started his own recording Label and a fashion brand. He has since set his mind on great things having lived and did business around the world for years while his reputation as a real estate entrepreneur is gradually gaining traction.

His exposure to many countries and cultures has equally equipped him with the rare opportunity of being able to communicate and add value to many clients by helping with their real estate needs.

Mustapha speaks several languages including English, Yoruba, Arabic. This is one of the edges that have gotten him clients from every continents.

He is a Certified Property Manager (CPM), an elite globally-recognized property management designation certification, from Ashworth College Canada, which stands him in good stead in the industry.

Renowned for his hard work, industry, determination and remarkable focus, Mustapha has been able to score many highs in his career ventures.

Having been associated with many famous real estate brokerage like HomeSmart International & EXP Realty, which is a platform that houses Agents that are Home Seller’s Staging Experts, Green Energy Audit Certified and Professional Negotiators, Mustapha also own his real estate enterprise, HighFort Group & Highfort Capital.

This laudable feat further solidifies his status as a top realtor worth his sorts. He established a strong network of professional services dedicated to assisting his customers, saving them time, money and effort in their moving and settlement process.

His hard-work and marketing strategies make it both convenient and effortless for his clients when looking for a new home.

