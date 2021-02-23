We‘ll make Nigeria top destination for investment – Onu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has assured that Nigeria will soon overcome its current security challenges and become top destination for foreign direct investments.

The minister said that the Federal Government is already working hard and taking proactive steps to make insecurity a thing of the past and make the country become a top destination for foreign investment, tourism and other socio-economic benefits.

The Minister gave the assurance when he received the Chief Medical Director of Army Command and NAOWA (Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association) Hospital in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

Dr. Onu further commended the hospitals’ management for their integration and use of home grown technologies (indigenous technology) in managing their patients.

He said that the Ministry, in line with Executive Order 5 will continue to provide support to the hospitals.

“We believe that through Executive Order 5, our scientists, engineers and professionals will be at the centre of all economic activities, it will further help Nigeria produce all the machines and other equipment needed in the hospitals”.

Dr. Onu further affirmed the Ministry’s dedication to move Nigeria’s economy from being dependent on resources, to a knowledge based and driven economy.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director, Army Command and NAOWA (Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association) Hospital, Maj. Gen Ikechukwu Okeke (rtd), said that his hospital will cooperate with the Ministry to develop indigenous technology in carrying out their services and treating patients.

