Wale Tinubu proud of Oando Foundation at 10

Ten years ago, Oando PLC is one of Africa’s leading energy solutions providers decided to invest in education with Oando Foundation with a mission to improve the environment and learning outcomes in Nigerian public schools.

Today, the foundation has not only lived to its expectation, it has bridged the gap and transformed lives of the Nigerian children through education.

Since its establishment in 2011, the Inspired Hands have dedicated their time, talent and resources in putting smiles on the faces of Nigerian school pupils, teachers and indeed the larger community.

The foundation over the years has conducted four career talks, three book drives, four schools rehabilitation across Nigeria while it has also donated 1500 educational aids and it also awarded and sponsored 221 scholarships across the nation. Through the scholarship programme, it has impacted 1153 students from poor socio- economic background while beneficiaries have recorded remarkable strides, performing above 70% average consistently; others have represented their states and local governments different academic competitions.

Because the foundation believes that education is constantly evolving and so should the teaching methods, it has successfully supported the professional development of 2832 teachers and 210 head teachers in school management, modern pedagogical practices and subject content knowledge.

The Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, Adewale Tinubu who is very proud of the foundation’s achievements in the past ten years vowed that they will not relent in their efforts to achieved their mission in improving the environment and learning outcomes in Nigerian public schools.

‘’ To say that I am proud of our achievements in bridging the gap and transforming lives of Nigerian children through education is an understatement. I look forward to more feats and the role the foundation will continue to play in placing education and livelong learning at the centre of COVID-19 recovery’’

