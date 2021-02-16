Visa partners GIGL on special e-commerce tariff for SMEs 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Digital payments company, Visa has entered into partnership with Logistics Company, GIGL, to introduce a special e-Commerce Tariff for small businesses in Nigeria.

The collaboration will allow merchants who have signed up on Visa Small Business Hub access a discounted tariff plan for their logistics needs with the logistics provider.

Also,interested SMEs will be redirected to the GIGL Merchant Portal Page when they visit the Small Business Hub on the Visa Nigeria website.

The partnership deal helps business owners access up to 25 percent discounts on all GIGL tariffs when they fund their wallets with a Visa business or corporate card via the GIGG App or the GIGL website.

Vice-President Visa West Africa, Kemi Okusanya said: “Visa has continuously shown its support in the recovery of African economies, through strategic partnerships to help reposition small businesses for improved growth and recovery.

“Our partnership with GIGL seeks to further provide a platform for business owners to enjoy discounted offers to better serve the everyday consumer,” Okusanya said.

Merchant Support and Growth Manager, GIG Logistics, Mosun Suleiman, also said GIGL has continued to validate unflinching support for digital commerce merchants and SMEs by solving the most critical factor with online and offline sales, which is delivered to the end-user.

He said: “Powering decentralised commerce and providing adequate support for SMEs through initiatives and vstrategic partnerships are integral parts of our business culture. We are committed to building practical solutions that simplify logistics by providing timely, cost-efficient, and effective deliveries while returning best value to all stakeholders,” she added.

