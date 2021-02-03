Plots to incite nationwide violence still active, DSS warns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

Some divisive Nigerians are still bent on creating a state of public disorder and creating chaos nationwide, the Department of State Services (DSS), has warned.

The security agency in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday by its Spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the perpetrators of the malevolent act had defied earlier warnings by security agency to drop the plot and embrace peace.

“The DSS hereby reminds the public of its earlier warnings about plans by persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in parts of the country,” the DSS said.

“Latest developments indicate desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order. In this regard, they have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts.

“The objective is to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.

“For the umpteenth time, the Service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law.

“However, the DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry,” Afunanya said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: