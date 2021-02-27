Niger govt says it rescued Kagara students

Kindly Share This Story:

Niger government says it has secured the released of students of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi local government areas of the state.

A statement by the Chief of Secretary to Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger announced this in Minna on Saturday.

Also read:

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 42 persons, including students, were abducted by gunmen that invaded the school on Feb. 17 and abducted students, staff and family members.

The statement said the victims were received by the Niger government officials at the Niger State Development Company (NSDC) suite in Minna.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: