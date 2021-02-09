Minister visits Airtel NIN enrollment centre, commends operators

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has charged telecom operators to take the NIN-SIM linkage exercise seriously.

He said it was a good way of not only showing corporate governance, but securing the environment they are doing business in.

The minister made the statement when he visited one of Airtel Nigeria’s enrolment centres in Abuja, Monday.

Pantami commended Airtel Nigeria for its compliance with the ongoing National Identity Number, NIN, verification and enrollment exercise during the visit.

In the minister’s delegation were key government officials including Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz, Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, and Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, among others.

He noted that the kind of preparation Airtel made towards the exercise would ensure success at the end of the day.

The minister was received by Airtel Nigeria’s Regional Operations Director, North-West Region, ThankGod Otorkpa, and General Manager, Government Relations, Kehinde Sanusi.

Airtel is one of the telcos that have answered the call to partner with the government in expanding the NIN registration footprints.

Last week, it announced enrolment centres across Lagos and Abuja.

The Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, in a statement released by the telco, stated that Airtel is always seeking opportunities to partner with the Nigerian Government on initiatives that will make life easier for Nigerians.

He said this drive led the company’s collaboration with the NIMC to register citizens in the ongoing exercise.

