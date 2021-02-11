LGBTQI: Group berates President Biden over belligerent attitude towards Nigeria, other nations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Centre for Africa Culture, Rights and Citizens Protection (CACRP) has expressed concern over U.S President Joe Biden’s “belligerent attitude” towards Nigeria and other nations opposed to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI).

According to the centre, Biden’s threat of sanction to Nigeria and these countries is a disregard for their democratic institutions and sovereignty.

The centre made its displeasure known at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

In a memorandum on Tuesday, Biden instructed the U.S embassy in Nigeria and other nations to push for legislation of homosexuality in their respective countries of residence.

Nigeria, one of the nations against LGBTQ, signed a Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act into law in 2014.

But speaking on behalf of the group, Executive Director, Comrade Adamu Kabir Matazu noted that the U.S must realise that nations across the world have the responsibility to enforce the laws that govern them internally.

Matazu said if the U.S could take measures to save its democracy from pro-Trump protesters who stormed its Capitol, then every other nation should be allowed to do likewise.

The centre, however, called on the Federal Government to immediately articulate areas of counter-sanctions that would be deployed against the United States if it presses ahead with its threat.

It equally urged the FG to build and lead a “coalition of the righteous” made up of countries opposed to the degradation of human values through LGBTQI.

The group also warned that the EndSARS protests would be used to provoke security response that will then be leveraged on to launch another campaign in support of LGBTQI in Nigeria.

