Country of Concern: Outrage over US designation of Nigeria grows

…as Tinubu replies to Trump

By Dapo Akinrefon, Favour Ulebor & Yinka Ajayi

President Bola Tinubu has rejected the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by US President Donald Trump, insisting that Nigeria upholds religious liberty and tolerance as a core national value.

Trump had, on Friday, declared Nigeria a CPC over alleged violations of religious freedom, claiming that Christianity faced an “existential threat” from radical Islamists.

”Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern.’ The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Religious liberty

Rejecting the claim, Tinubu said the characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant did not reflect the nation’s reality.

“Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.

Since 2023, our administration has maintained open engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders and continues to address security challenges affecting citizens across faiths and regions.

”Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it. Our administration remains committed to working with the United States and the international community to protect communities of all faiths.”

The development has, however, stirred reactions across the country, with many urging dialogue and restraint.

Dialogue and restraint

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and FCT, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, described the move as “not new” and cautioned against overreaction.

“This is not the first time Nigeria is designated as CPC and all by Trump. If you read his statement, it’s not about recent happenings but a record of years before now. I do not see Trump’s statement inflaming religious tension unless selfish elements manipulate it, because religious freedom is about everyone being free to practise their faith,” he said.

He appealed to Washington to focus any punitive action on individuals or groups guilty of extremism, not innocent citizens, and urged the Nigerian government to demonstrate sincerity in protecting all faiths.

“We urge the US Government to ensure its measures do not inflict hardship on innocent Nigerians. The Federal Government must also show commitment to fighting terrorism and promoting religious freedom across local communities,” he said.

Rev. Hayab also proposed a National Agency for Religious Freedom to promote interfaith harmony.

Perception of genocide

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines and Cambodia, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, attributed Trump’s declaration to perceptions that Nigeria had not convincingly addressed justice for victims of religious violence.

“The declaration was based on a perception that there is genocide against Christians in Nigeria. Indeed, Boko Haram and ISWAP have committed atrocities, but they’ve also attacked liberal Muslims.

The problem is that Nigeria has not clearly explained its efforts to bring justice to both victims and perpetrators,” he said.

He stressed that government must communicate its actions transparently. “The government must show evidence that justice is being done when churches or mosques are attacked. If not, it will appear to the international community that Nigeria is aiding Christian genocide. This perception can hurt our access to international support and military cooperation.”

Insecurity affects all faiths

Program Manager, Defence and Security, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International Nigeria, Abubakar Jimoh, said insecurity in Nigeria cuts across religious boundaries.

“If we look critically at attacks by insurgents and bandits since 2009, every religion has suffered. Famous Islamic clerics have been killed for speaking against extremists. Bandits and armed groups have invaded villages, mosques, and churches alike,” he said. He cited several attacks on worshippers of both faiths and added: “These incidents show that insecurity in Nigeria observes no religious boundaries. Both Christians and Muslims have largely been impacted.”

While commending the Federal Government’s prompt response, Jimoh emphasised the need for transparency in security spending. “The missing link is accountability around Defence and Security allocations, including the huge funds given to State Governments as ‘Security Votes.’ Nigeria must fix weaknesses in governance, finance, and operations to improve national security,” he said.

He urged broader civic engagement to foster understanding and peace through interfaith and interethnic dialogue.

Diplomatic implications

International affairs analyst and Publisher of Daybreak Nigeria, Dr. Austin Maho, warned that the designation could carry diplomatic and economic consequences.

“Nigeria may face economic isolation or sanctions by the US and its allies. Diplomatically, we may experience visa restrictions and increased scrutiny over human rights and religious violence. Such a designation could also strain cooperation on counterterrorism, arms procurement, and intelligence sharing,” he explained.

Maho, however, noted that Nigeria’s government had consistently rejected allegations of targeted persecution of Christians, explaining that the country’s insecurity challenges are complex and predate the Tinubu administration.

Possible sanctions

Executive Director of Global Rights Nigeria, Abiodun Bayeiwu, said the designation could trigger sanctions but might also jolt Nigeria into decisive action.

”Nigeria is indeed a country of concern. According to Global Rights/Nigeria Mourns, at least 5,354 people were killed in 2024 and 6,010 in 2025. That’s wild for a country not at war.

“Mass atrocities occur across the country, with the highest concentration in the North-West, North-Central, and North-East. While some attacks target Christian communities, most killings are indiscriminate — Nigerians are being targeted, not just Christians,” she said.

Bayeiwu noted that such a label could have both negative and corrective outcomes.

“It could result in sanctions for condoning killings, but it might also embarrass the government enough to act. However, it could worsen religious tension if not carefully handled,” she cautioned.

She urged the government to strengthen policing, improve intelligence, and address underlying causes of conflict such as land use, poverty, and education gaps.

“The police must be empowered to protect communities. We must tackle the root drivers of violence — land disputes, food insecurity, illicit mining, and millions of out-of-school children,” she added.

Call for domestic action

Renowned lawyer, Idris Faro, argued that while Nigeria remains a sovereign state, the persistent killings in parts of the North must be urgently addressed.

“Nigeria is a sovereign state and not subject to any other country’s control. Yet, one cannot deny the senseless killings on the Jos Plateau, Benue, and other northern states. It must be ended immediately,” he said.

He dismissed the notion that the attacks were primarily religious.

“The killings are not because victims are Christians but because they are minority ethnic groups whose lands are being grabbed. In Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, and Niger, the conflicts revolve around mineral resources, banditry, and theft,” he explained.

Faro warned that insecurity was crippling economic and social life. “Endless insecurity hampers development and scares investors. No one will invest or tour in a state of fear. The only solution is to prosecute criminals effectively,” he said. He called for state police, stressing that the federal police alone cannot manage Nigeria’s vast security challenges.

”State police are of paramount importance. Locally recruited officers know their terrain and can identify intruders. Without that, we cannot end this cycle of violence,” he concluded.