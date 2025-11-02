Explainer: What it means for Nigeria to be a Country of Particular Concern

On Friday, President Donald Trump of the United States announced the redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

The development followed allegations of widespread persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

But what does this designation actually mean, and why does it matter for Nigeria?

Understanding the CPC Designation

The “Country of Particular Concern” status is not just a label — it’s an official classification under the U.S. International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998. It applies to nations found to be engaging in or tolerating “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.”

These violations can include:

Torture or inhuman treatment based on religion

Prolonged detention without charge for religious reasons

Enforced disappearances of individuals due to faith

Other severe denials of the rights to life, liberty, or security because of one’s religion or belief.



Why Nigeria was redesignated

Trump’s latest decision follows months of lobbying from members of the U.S. Congress and advocacy groups who allege that Christians in Nigeria face targeted attacks from extremist groups and that the government has not done enough to stop them.

This marks the second time Nigeria has received the CPC label. The first came in December 2020, during Trump’s previous term.

However, in 2021, the Joe Biden administration delisted Nigeria, arguing that progress had been made and that ongoing engagement was a more effective approach.

What the designation means for Nigeria

When a country is designated as a CPC, the U.S. government is required to consider a range of policy responses aimed at ending the identified violations. These responses can start with diplomatic measures — such as direct engagement, public condemnation, or the withdrawal of certain forms of assistance.

If these steps fail to produce results, economic sanctions can follow. These may include:

Restricting or cutting development and security aid

Blocking certain types of military or trade assistance

Opposing loans or financial support from international institutions

Limiting export licenses for sensitive goods

However, these sanctions are not automatic. In 2020, for example, the U.S. State Department waived sanctions on Nigeria, citing “important national interests.” The same could happen again, depending on Washington’s broader strategic priorities in Africa.

Other countries on the CPC list

As of the most recent designations in 2023, other nations labeled as CPCs include China, Iran, Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Eritrea, among others. These countries have been cited for long-term, state-sanctioned restrictions on religious practice or persecution of minority faiths.

The broader implications

For Nigeria, being redesignated as a Country of Particular Concern is as much a diplomatic warning as it is a policy signal. While it may not immediately result in sanctions, it puts the country under closer U.S. scrutiny and could affect future cooperation in areas such as military aid, trade, and governance programs.

