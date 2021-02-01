Law to ban cattle movement from North to South would be unconstitutional— Senate

Kindly Share This Story:

*As Senators Olujimi, Bwacha agree with Ganduje

THE Senate, on Monday, disagreed with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State over his call on the Federal Government to come up with a law that will ban the movement of cattle from the North to other parts of the country, saying that if enacted such a law would not be constitutional.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru (APC, Osun Central), said if the law comes on board as being proposed by Ganduje, it will not only be unconstitutional but will go contrary to the part of the constitution that stipulates that Nigerians, irrespective of the state of birth or nativity, have right to freedom of movement.

The Senate spokesperson said: “I don’t think such a law will be constitutional. Nigerians have the right to freedom of movement irrespective of the state of birth or nativity.

“The challenge, largely, is law enforcement and security as well as a need for modernised animal husbandry system in the country.”

Olujimi, Bwacha back Ganduje

However, former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi(PDP, Ekiti South) agreed with Kano State governor, saying that if such a law was enacted, it would nip in the bud the incessant incidences of clashes between farmers and herders, as well as resolve the many cases of rape of schoolgirls and women.

Olujimi told Vanguard on Monday, said: “If enacted into law, it resolve what we are facing at the moment across the country. Though it may look discriminatory as it is not good enough for us as a country because we ought to live together as one, happenings at the moment are scary, frightening, disgusting, disheartening and damning.

“Bad ones have infiltrated the good Fulani we used to have. They are committing serious havoc; women and girls are constantly raped.

“There is fear and despondency in the land. Female students are afraid to travel to schools, others can no longer travel. If the proposal will solve the problem of armed banditry and kidnapping, it is a welcome development.”

Also supporting Governor Ganduje, Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha(PDP, Taraba South) who spoke with Vanguard, said: ” Very true; there is enough land in the North for grazing, for the herders to use. I agree with Governor Ganduje of Kano.”

Vanguard reported that Governor Ganduje of Kano State had called on the Federal Government to enact a law banning the movement of cattle from the North to other parts of the country, to resolve the incessant incidences of clashes between farmers and herders.

According to him, banning the movement of herders would also address the challenge of cattle rustling in the country.

Ganduje, who spoke while fielding questions on how far he had gone with the Ruga project in his state, had said: “We are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, our border with Katsina, and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.

“So, we are building many houses; we are constructing a dam; we are establishing a cattle artificial insemination centre; we are establishing veterinary clinic and already, we have started building houses for herdsmen.” Read the full story HERE.

