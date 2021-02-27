Kwara releases cut–off marks for teachers recruitment

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara State Government on Saturday released the cut-off marks for the ongoing teachers’ recruitment exercise at the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

A statement by Yakubu Ali-Agan, the Press Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, said that a total of 40,652 applicants sat for the examination for the two categories.

”The cut-off for SUBEB is 50% for Kwara indigenes from across the 16 local government areas except (applicants from) Baruten, Edu, Kaiama, and Patigi whose pass mark is pegged at 40%.

”The cut-off for non-Kwarans in the SUBEB category is 60%.

”Similarly, Kwara applicants who scored 50% in the TESCOM category are to proceed to the results verification stage, but candidates who posted 40% from Baruten, Edu, Kaiama and Patigi will also have their results screened for interview.

”The cut-off for non-Kwara applicants for TESCOM is 65%.

“These cut-off marks are products of thorough deliberations by various education stakeholders, predicated on the number of applicants, their performances in the CBT (examination).

”There were considerations for disadvantaged areas of the state without necessarily jettisoning acceptable degree of competence,” the statement said.

It added that out of the 40,652 that sat for the examination across the 16 CBT centres, only 9,991 applicants hit the cut-off mark and qualified for results verification stage of the exercise.

”The figures include 5,116 (SUBEB applicants) and 4,875 (TESCOM applicants) respectively.

”Only applicants whose certificates are found to be genuine in the verification exercise will be invited for the interview stage which begins on March 15,” it stated.

”Candidates for the interview will be required to bring original and photocopies of their certificates,” the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

