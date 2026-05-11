Full list: Nigerian universities and cut-off marks for 2026 admission

University of Ibadan
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks approved by universities across the country for the 2026 admission exercise, with Pan-Atlantic University setting the highest benchmark at 220.
The cut-off marks were adopted at the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja on Monday.
According to the list, Pan-Atlantic University, located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos State, fixed 220 as its minimum score for admission consideration.
Several leading institutions, including Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Benin, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Covenant University, and the Air Force Institute of Technology, set their minimum cut-off marks at 200.
Lagos State University and Lagos State University of Science and Technology adopted 195, while Lagos State University of Education fixed 185.
A large number of universities, including Ahmadu Bello University, University of Abuja, now officially known as Yakubu Gowon University, and University of Ilorin, pegged their cut-off marks at 180.
Institutions such as University of Jos, Babcock University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and
Federal University of Applied Sciences fixed 170.
The 160 category includes dozens of institutions, among them Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bayero University Kano, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Osun State University, Kwara State University and Modibbo Adama University.
Other institutions, including AbdulRasaq Abubakar Toyin University, Adamawa State University, Adeleke University and African School of Economics, set their minimum score at 150.
JAMB noted that the announced figures represent the minimum thresholds for admission consideration, adding that institutions may impose higher requirements for competitive courses such as medicine, law, engineering and pharmacy.
Below is the full list of universities and their approved minimum UTME scores for the 2026 admission exercise:
220
- Pan-Atlantic University — 220
200
- Air Force Institute of Technology — 200
- Covenant University — 200
- Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta — 200
- Obafemi Awolowo University — 200
- University of Benin — 200
- University of Ibadan — 200
- University of Lagos — 200
- University of Nigeria, Nsukka — 200
195
- Lagos State University of Science and Technology — 195
- Lagos State University — 195
185
- Lagos State University of Education — 185
180
- Afe Babalola University
- Ahmadu Bello University
- Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun
- Nigeria Police Academy
- Nigerian University of Technology and Management
- Shanahan University
- University of Abuja (Yakubu Gowon University)
- University of Ilorin
170
- University of Jos
- Augustine University
- Babcock University
- Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia
- Federal University, Lafia
- Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
- Nasarawa State University
- BITS University, Bwari
160
- Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University
- Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University
- Admiralty University of Nigeria
- African Aviation and Aerospace University
- Ajayi Crowther University
- Al-Hikmah University
- Bamidele Olumilua University
- Bayero University Kano
- Bells University of Technology
- Caleb University
- Chrisland University
- Dominion University
- Emmanuel Alayande University of Education
- Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
- Federal University of Education, Pankshin
- Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo
- Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti
- Federal University of Technology, Ikot-Abasi
- First Technical University
- Imo State University
- Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management
- Karl Kumm University
- Kwara State University
- Landmark University
- Lead City University
- Modibbo Adama University
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University
- Olabisi Onabanjo University
- Osun State University
- Plateau State University
- Redeemer’s University
- Summit University
- Tai Solarin University of Education
- Taraba State College of Nursing and Midwifery
- University of Ilesa
150
- AbdulRasaq Abubakar Toyin University
- Adamawa State University
- Adeleke University
- African School of Economics, Abuja
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