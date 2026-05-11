Full list: Nigerian universities and cut-off marks for 2026 admission

University of Ibadan

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks approved by universities across the country for the 2026 admission exercise, with Pan-Atlantic University setting the highest benchmark at 220.

The cut-off marks were adopted at the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja on Monday.

According to the list, Pan-Atlantic University, located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos State, fixed 220 as its minimum score for admission consideration.

Several leading institutions, including Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Benin, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Covenant University, and the Air Force Institute of Technology, set their minimum cut-off marks at 200.

Lagos State University and Lagos State University of Science and Technology adopted 195, while Lagos State University of Education fixed 185.

A large number of universities, including Ahmadu Bello University, University of Abuja, now officially known as Yakubu Gowon University, and University of Ilorin, pegged their cut-off marks at 180.

Institutions such as University of Jos, Babcock University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and

Federal University of Applied Sciences fixed 170.

The 160 category includes dozens of institutions, among them Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bayero University Kano, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Osun State University, Kwara State University and Modibbo Adama University.

Other institutions, including AbdulRasaq Abubakar Toyin University, Adamawa State University, Adeleke University and African School of Economics, set their minimum score at 150.

JAMB noted that the announced figures represent the minimum thresholds for admission consideration, adding that institutions may impose higher requirements for competitive courses such as medicine, law, engineering and pharmacy.

Below is the full list of universities and their approved minimum UTME scores for the 2026 admission exercise:

220

Pan-Atlantic University — 220

200

Air Force Institute of Technology — 200

Covenant University — 200

Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta — 200

Obafemi Awolowo University — 200

University of Benin — 200

University of Ibadan — 200

University of Lagos — 200

University of Nigeria, Nsukka — 200

195

Lagos State University of Science and Technology — 195

Lagos State University — 195

185

Lagos State University of Education — 185

180

Afe Babalola University

Ahmadu Bello University

Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun

Nigeria Police Academy

Nigerian University of Technology and Management

Shanahan University

University of Abuja (Yakubu Gowon University)

University of Ilorin

170

University of Jos

Augustine University

Babcock University

Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia

Federal University, Lafia

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

Nasarawa State University

BITS University, Bwari

160

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

Admiralty University of Nigeria

African Aviation and Aerospace University

Ajayi Crowther University

Al-Hikmah University

Bamidele Olumilua University

Bayero University Kano

Bells University of Technology

Caleb University

Chrisland University

Dominion University

Emmanuel Alayande University of Education

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

Federal University of Education, Pankshin

Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo

Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti

Federal University of Technology, Ikot-Abasi

First Technical University

Imo State University

Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management

Karl Kumm University

Kwara State University

Landmark University

Lead City University

Modibbo Adama University

Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Olabisi Onabanjo University

Osun State University

Plateau State University

Redeemer’s University

Summit University

Tai Solarin University of Education

Taraba State College of Nursing and Midwifery

University of Ilesa

150