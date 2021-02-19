Killings: Police Command moves against perpetrators in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Delta, has warned criminals involved in the killing of policemen and innocent citizens in the state to desist or be ready to face the consequences of their actions.

The State Police Commissioner (CP), Mr Mohammed Ali, gave the warning on Friday in Warri, while reacting to the Thursday killing of a policeman at Edjeba Junction in Warri South Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

Ali decried the incessant killings of police personnel in the state and vowed to fish out the perpetrators.

While reaffirming his commitment to the safety of personnel serving in the state, Ali urged officers and men, particularly those with service rifles to always be at alert.

READ ALSO Widow petitions Chief of Naval Staff over alleged forceful ejection from barrack

“From the records of killings so far, we have come to realise that those responsible for the killings of policemen and carting away their rifles are members of a syndicate.

“Especially that of cult groups, desperately in need of arms and ammunition to gain superiority over other rival groups in a particular area.

“We have intestified our own internal security strategy and network, aimed at curbing the excesses of these syndicates in some strategic locations in the state.

“Just recently, we initiated Permanent Pin Down Checkpoints in some strategic locations, especially within the Warri area and its environs, where this crime appears to be on the increase in recent time,” Ali said.

He, however, urged the public to assist the police by giving useful information that would aid the police ensure effective crime control in the area.

Kindly Share This Story: