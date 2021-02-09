Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi— ILORIN

Kidnapping has resumed in Kwara State, as a 46-year-old tipper lorry owner in Ilorin, Alhaji Musa Garba Atere, was kidnapped on Tuesday.

The abductors have demanded N30 million ransom from the family and relatives of the victim before he can regain his freedom.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Atere was kidnapped around 6a.m. on Tuesday along Ogundele/Madi Road in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State to an unknown destination.

Contacted, one of the victim’s family members said the abductors called his wife demanding for ransom, saying “They insisted that N30 million must be paid before her husband could get freedom from their captivity.”

It was gathered that the victim was on his way to the General Hospital, Ilorin, along with his wife and his eight-year-old daughter who was sick.

Unconfirmed reports said the abductors ambushed the victim around Kambi in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

While narrating her ordeal, the wife of the victim, who would not want her name in print, said the kidnappers numbering six, blocked their way and demanded money.

Lamenting, she said: “We gave them all in our possession in order to avoid maltreatment, but they later took my husband through a nearby bush.

“I stood helplessly watching my husband being dragged into the bush and crying for help, but no one was around to assist. ”

