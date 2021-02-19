ESN vs Military: Calmness returns to Orlu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Calmness has returned back to the Orlu and Orsu local government areas of Imo state, a day after the military invaded the forest to destroy the camps of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, in the areas.

When Vanguard yesterday called residents in the affected places at about 03: 45 pm, they confirmed that businesses and vehicular movement have all kicked off in full activities.

According to one of those who spoke to Vanguard a motorcyclist, who said his name, Uchechukwu Amadi, said: “Nothing is happening again, all of us are going about our businesses. The military went into the forest and after their operation we have not seen them again.

READ ALSO Shareholders sue FG over plan to borrow N158bn unclaimed dividends

“You can see the banana junction every where is calm and people are going into the market and coming out. You can see busses from Orlu to Owerri. People are moving freely.”

He continued: “What I want to beg is that the government should settle with the Eastern Security network of the Biafra. We don’t want this tension here again.”

Commenting on the incident, the Imo state government through the state commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, said: “The attention of imo State government has been drawn to malicious rumours circulating around that the security situation in Orlu and environs has worsened.

“The purveyors of this tale went even further to impute that security forces have been shooting sporadically and arresting innocent citizens.

“For the avoidance of doubt,there is no truth whatsoever in those stories. If anything, the situation in Orlu has since been brought under control. There is absolute peace and calm in the city as people are going about their normal duties.

“Government is aware that opposition elements who abinitio instigated the crisis for selfish reasons are not happy that government quickly arrested the situation, hence the rumours.”

“Government assures all law abiding Nigerians living in Orlu or passing through the town that the city is completely safe. There should therefore go about their lawful businesses without any let.

“No matter the level of provocation,imo State government under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodinma will continue to discharge its primary duty of protection of lives and property,” Emelumba said.

Kindly Share This Story: