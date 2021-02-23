Breaking: Makinde orders immediate reopening of Shasha market

Kindly Share This Story:

…to begin distribution of relief materials to affected victims of clash

By Adeola Badru

For peace to return to the Shasha community, following the clash between the Yoruba and Hausa in the market, Governor Seyi Makinde, Tuesday morning, ordered the immediate reopening of the market.

Also read:

The order for reopening of the market was reached during a meeting with the Shasa Community leaders, held at the Western Hall, Secretariat, Ibadan.

More details shortly…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: