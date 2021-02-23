Breaking News
Breaking: Makinde orders immediate reopening of Shasha market

On 11:52 amIn Newsby
Makinde
Seyi Makinde

…to begin distribution of relief materials to affected victims of clash

By Adeola Badru

For peace to return to the Shasha community, following the clash between the Yoruba and Hausa in the market, Governor Seyi Makinde, Tuesday morning, ordered the immediate reopening of the market.

The order for reopening of the market was reached during a meeting with the Shasa Community leaders, held at the Western Hall, Secretariat, Ibadan.

More details shortly…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

