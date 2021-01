‘WHO working with China’s COVID-19 vaccine producers’

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus has said that a WHO team in China is working with producers of China’s COVID-19 vaccines for potential emergency use listings.

“I’m pleased that a WHO team is in China currently working with producers of the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

”They are assessing compliance with international quality manufacturing practices ahead of potential emergency use listing by WHO,” Tedros said at a media briefing.

He noted that WHO continues to ask vaccine manufacturers from around the world to move swiftly to provide necessary data.

According to him, that will allow the organization to consider them for emergency use listings.

“While we are hopeful about the safe and effective vaccines that are being rolled out, we want to see this sped up and vaccines allocated equitably in the coming weeks,” Tedros said.

