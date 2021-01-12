We are not after power, but progress in Adamawa – Senator Abbo

Kindly Share This Story:

The 2023 electioneering atmosphere begins in Adamawa state with the defection of top notches in the political sphere of the state; Adamawa former Governor, Bala James Ngilari, the Senator representing Adamawa Northern zone, Mr. Ishaku Abbo and Senator Abdulaziz Nyako.

Most of the defectors were aggrieved members who lamented being side-lined after the 2019 election and/or the victory they have laboured to make. While some of which are based on the reconciliation to return to the Mr Hardcastle’s old house and make a home, moralising Oliver Goldsmith’s play, “She Stoops to Conquer”.

The Senator representing Adamawa North senatorial district, Ishaku Abbo at a meeting of the All Progressives Congress stakeholders National Press Conference at the party Secretariat in Yola, accused a sitting governor of hiding under the projects executed by World Bank, United Nations (UN) and other international organisations since he assumed office; insisted that the governor has no single project of his own to showcase despite the resources and loans collected by his administration.

Senator Abbo who recently defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) represents the district where the governor hails from. He made this statement at the APC stakeholders Press Conference aimed at welcoming new decamped members from other parties to the APC.

The lawmaker made a clarification that; he defected to APC to build a better Adamawa state for their children.

“I joined APC so that I would build a better Adamawa State for our children; not for power” he said.

Abbo continued; “The APC we are in, we are only after the interest of Nigeria and the interest of Adamawa State”.

“We are not power mongers; we are not desperate politicians that are drawn to the ion of office”.

“We came together so we can rescue Adamawa State from the greed of this kleptocratic people in office”.

“We are after the interest of Adamawa State, Pure and Simple!”

“We are not desperate about power, but we are desperate about one thing; to remove thieves”.

Abbo revealed that only unity can take the party to the next level, urging stakeholders to work as a team in achieving their common goal in 2023.

The Senator while appreciating the effort of his predecessor, Senator Binta Masi Garba defined her as a “shining amazon of Adamawa State” noting that she is a leader worth emulating.

