Breaking: Babachir Lawal joins NDC three months after leaving ADC

Former SGF, Babachir Lawal

By Henry Umoru

Three months after dumping the African Democratic Congress, ADC, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, has joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC.

Speaking on Tuesday at the residence of the National Leader of the NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, Lawal who noted that Nigerians concerned about insecurity, hunger and other challenges facing the country should support the NDC, declared his support for the party’s presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Lawal said his decision to return to politics was influenced by concerns over insecurity, economic hardship, poverty, hunger and other challenges confronting Nigerians, adding that he had previously remained active in the All Progressives Congress, APC, including during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, but later left the party over differences concerning its political direction.

The former SGF, who noted that he had initially considered retiring from politics but reconsidered his decision after reflecting on the future of Nigerians, particularly younger generations, said his return was aimed at contributing to efforts to establish a government that would, in his view, improve security, economic prosperity and national unity.

Lawal expressed support for the NDC presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, saying he believed their previous records in Anambra and Kano states could inform their approach to national governance

The former SGF said, “Anybody in Nigeria who has the interest of our country at heart and sympathy for the suffering that is ongoing in our country, along with insecurity, hunger, ignorance and disease, will have no choice but to join a party that represents the future and has Peter and Kwankwaso as their candidates.

“Every sensible and patriotic Nigerian ought to understand this. It is now convincing to partner with the NDC to see to the fulfilment of the very noble objective of installing Obi as the president and Kwankwaso as vice president. So, by the grace of God, we look forward to May 29, 2027, to celebrate the feat properly for the good of the country, and future of generations yet unborn.”

Receiving Lawal into the party, NDC National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson who described him as a political mobiliser and activist with extensive experience in Nigerian politics, said that Lawal as an experienced political organiser and mobiliser whose knowledge and extensive network would strengthen the party’s activities in the northern part of the country, said that he l would coordinate and provide leadership for NDC activities and campaigns in the North-East, while also overseeing the party’s operations in the North-Central zone.

Dickson, who urged the former SGF to use his political experience and contacts to strengthen the party’s structures, resolve challenges and guide its candidates and campaign teams, said that the party would also rely on Lawal’s experience beyond the two zones as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

On the role of support groups, Dickson said the NDC recognised their importance in grassroots mobilisation but expected them to work alongside, rather than assume the functions of, the political party.

He said support groups would be expected to mobilise voters, promote the party and its candidates, and link grassroots supporters with the party’s campaign structures.

Dickson’s comments came amid recent controversy over a presidential campaign council announced by the Obi-Kwankwaso support movement, which the NDC leadership said was not constituted by the party.

According to the NDC leader said the party would continue to engage support groups as it prepares its official campaign structure for the 2027 elections.

Dickson said, “Babachir Lawal does not need any introduction. He was the former secretary to the government of our country, who did well. But behind the official designations that are known, what is not known is that he’s a great mobiliser. He’s actually some sort of political activist also.

“He has seen it all and seen parties that were promising but failed to deliver on the promised change. These are parties that have taken our country from top to bottom, and now they are even digging the ground to bury the country. On behalf of the national working committee and our candidates, Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, we welcome you.

“We are pleased to have you play a leadership role that only you can play at those levels. You will oversee the activities of the NDC and our campaigns in the North Eastern part of Nigeria. We count on you, therefore, to help resolve issues, give guidance and direction to the activities of all our candidates and our campaigns in those zones.”

Lawal’s defection came about three months after he resigned from the ADC, alleging that the party’s presidential primary had been manipulated to favour former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The development comes as the NDC intensifies consultations over the constitution and inauguration of its Presidential Campaign Council.