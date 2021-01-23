Lady uses shoe hill to kill husband in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Police have arrested a lady who allegedly killed the father of her children in Ugbuwangwe area of Warri South local government area, Delta State.

The lady according to community sources allegedly used the heel of her shoe to hit the man yesterday afternoon, accusing him of womanising.

The man who was simply identified as Sylvester allegedly slumped and died on the spot.

The state Police Public relations officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya told the Vanguard on the phone that nobody had come to report the incident to the Police at the time of filing the story, adding that the lady was however arrested for two reasons.

“We arrested her to keep her in protective custody. And then two so that we can find her whenever she is needed”, she said.

“The lady has made some confessions to the Police about the incident. But nobody from the family or around has come to report the matter “, she said.

“So we are going on with the statement of the woman that she didn’t use her shoe on him till we get anything different. The investigation is on”, she said.

Continuing, she said the remains of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue.

Vanguard could not confirm if the man was legally or traditionally married to the lady. But community sources said the lady and the man who is in his fourties had two children and had been living together.

“I don’t know if they had fulfilled all marriage rites but they have children. and have been living together. “, Community sources said.

“The wife as we call her used the heel of her shoe to hit the husband’s head from the back and he slumped and died. She accused him of extramarital affairs.

“His corpse is in the mortuary now as we speak. And the wife has been arrested”, he added.

