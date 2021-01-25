Kindly Share This Story:

The umbrella organisation of Ndigbo worldwide, the Igbo World Assembly, IWA, has rejected the just-concluded Ohanaeze Ndigbo election.

This is even as the group called for a caretaker committee of to lead Ohanaeze Ndigbo for about three months to ensure unity of Ndigbo and also to conduct credible, free and fair election that will follow due process.

The global Igbo body also expressed disappointment at the failure Ohanaeze to conduct elections that promoted Igbo unity, progress and development.

IWA, after a worldwide meeting, made their stand known in a statement by its Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze; Christian Onuorah, Vice Chairman, and Oliver Nwankwor, Secretary-General.

IWA said that it has critically reviewed, assessed and analysed the issues and circumstances that led to the elections of disunity in Ohanaeze Ndigbo in particular and Igbo nation in general.

“ It is our solemn duty to Ndigbo to communicate and share our findings which serve as the basis of our decision and which will guide our future actions,” it said.

Speaking on the elections irregularities, IWA noted without mincing words that Prince Okwukwu’s faction of Ohanaeze election was held in secrecy without any transparency.

Similarly, speaking on Chief Nnia Nwodo’s faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s election, IWA said that Option 4 method was used during the election, but noted that the process that led to Option 4 was undermined and completely manipulated.

“In accordance with the Constitution, election guidelines,” according to IWA, “were not issued to all the contestants at least seven days before the election day resulting to several credible candidates withdrawing from the elections to avoid giving legitimacy to a flawed election.

“The Congress of President-Generals of the Igbo Town Unions were not allowed to elect their representatives into the state General Assembly, who in turn elects the delegates to both the National General Assembly and the State Assembly.

“Thus, all the three levels of the General Assembly were not properly constituted but replaced by practicing/partisan politicians, hence the Ohanaeze electoral process of the January 10 was flawed.

“The international standing, integrity and reputation of Ndigbo, which is anchored on equity and fairness, is damaged.

“The civilised world knew about this election and could sanction those involved in this election malpractice. IWA is pained seeing the reputation of Ndigbo being damaged and our leaders being sanctioned.

“The impunity and the intentional irregularities in this election has brought regrettable factions in Ohanaeze Ndigbo and thus disunity amongst Ndigbo that will have severe impact in 2023 presidential election.

“This electoral irregularities and flagrant disregard of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution is not sitting well with the physique of Igbo youths and Igbo people,” IWA warned in the statement.

According to the statement, the group stated that they will neither recognise nor associate with any of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo parallel executives “produced by flawed and unconstitutional elections”.

“IWA, therefore, agrees and aligns with the decisions and plans of Concerned Imeobi Members and we urge them to immediately set up Ohanaeze Ndigbo Caretaker Committee to first bring unity and later have electoral committee to conduct credible, free and fair election that will follow dues process.”

While appealing to all patriotic Igbo organisations and individuals to put Igbo interest first for now and for posterity, IWA noted that there were a lot of irregularities in the elections.

