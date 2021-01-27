Insecurity: We’re in state of emergency, Buhari tells new Service Chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

PRESIDENT Muhammad Buhari yesterday told the new Service Chiefs that the country was in the state of emergency.

President Buhari also said it has not been easy to fulfill the promises he made to Nigerians 2015 which were to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption.

Admonishing the new Service Chiefs to be patriotic in discharging their duties, he also told them to serve the country well.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said, “We’re in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well, as your loyalty is to the country.”

He congratulated the Service Chiefs on heading their various services, adding:

“There’s nothing I can tell you about the service, because you are in it. I was also in it, and I will pray for you. I also assure you that whatever I can do as Commander-in-Chief will be done, so that the people will appreciate your efforts.

“You know the stage we were in 2015, you know the stage we are now, and the undertakings we made. We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress.”

The President also charged the Service Chiefs to be concerned about the morale of their officers and men, saying they should be made to feel physically and professionally secure.

He pledged that Government would do its best in terms of equipment and logistics.

The Service Chiefs, who were led to the meeting by the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd), are: Major-General LEO Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice-Marshal IO Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

