By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has vowed to use every lawful means to protect the state’s territory from criminals and people with expansionist agenda.

Ikpeazu who stated this at Akirika Obu Community in Ukwa East council area when he visited the community following reports of invasion of the Community by suspected criminal elements, explained that his administration would resist any expansionist agenda by communities from neighbouring states or any outlawed group.

The Governor disclosed that he responded to distress calls from the community on the invasion of their homeland by hoodlums from a neighbouring Ika community in Akwa Ibom State and from an outlawed group by the federal government that sought to establish a base in the community.

In his words; “Akirika Obu Community in Ukwa East LGA is a part and parcel of Abia State, and as such, my administration will take every lawful step to protect it from any form of the unlawful invasion. Every available space in the community will be well secured; the Military have come to stay in the community to ensure your safety and protection.”

On the lingering boundary dispute between the Akirika Obu Community and their neighbours in Ika council area of Akwa Ibom State, Ikpeazu stated that the matter is already before the National Boundaries Commission, NBC.

“Until a final determination is made, Akirika Obu community remains in Abia State and I will do my duty as Governor by ensuring that the status quo is maintained, and especially that the lives and properties of the people are safeguarded.”

He urged the community to cooperate with the soldiers posted to safeguard the area but warned against using the soldiers for the resolution of civil disputes amongst them.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Ukwa East council, Hon. Chuks Wabara expressed confidence that the visit of the Governor will put an end to all forms of insecurity in that area and promised to cooperate with the soldiers posted to their area.

