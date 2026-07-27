Personality-driven leadership killing churches – Sam Adeyemi



By Tolu Omotosho

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has identified personality-driven leadership and the absence of enduring governance structures as major reasons many churches fail to survive beyond their founders, urging ministry leaders to build institutions anchored on principles rather than individuals.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Global Church Systems Conference (GCSC) in Lagos, which attracted over 1,000 pastors and church leaders, Adeyemi said the Church must deliberately embrace systems, succession planning and institutional governance if ministries are to remain relevant across generations.

He lamented that many churches had become overly dependent on the charisma and influence of their founders, making them vulnerable to decline once such leaders exit the scene.

According to him: “Healthy churches run on principles, not personalities. We need to build systems that will outlive founders. Too many churches have died with the founders. Many have even died before the founders,” he said.

The cleric traced the challenge to Africa’s prevailing leadership culture, where institutions are often built around individuals rather than enduring structures.

According to him, this monarchical style of leadership, in which leaders are hardly questioned and organisations revolve around their personalities, has limited the transgenerational impact of many ministries and organisations across the continent.

He warned church leaders against building personal empires instead of advancing God’s kingdom.

“Don’t build an empire. Build God’s Kingdom. The real measurement of your success will be after you have gone. So design systems, not things that will make you a hero,” he charged.

Adeyemi stressed that the health of the Church extends beyond spiritual growth to national development, arguing that well-governed churches have a critical role to play in addressing Nigeria’s social and economic challenges.

Expressing concern over the country’s declining public institutions, rising insecurity and the growing number of out-of-school children, he called on churches to become more intentional in education and human capital development, noting that “a country, first of all, decides its vision. Then it builds the people that will build the country in that vision”.

Recalling the pioneering role played by Christian missionaries in establishing Nigeria’s educational foundation, Adeyemi urged churches not to wait for government before taking action, noting that “The Church, being the light of the world, has always paved the way when it comes to education. The Church cannot sit down now and wait for the government,” he added.

The Global Church Systems Conference brought together church leaders and governance experts to examine strategies for institutional sustainability, leadership succession and effective church administration.

Among the speakers were Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and Founder of Global Impact Church, Pastor Yemi Davids; Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, Pastor Godman Akinlabi; Chief Executive Officer of FifthGear Plus Consulting, Pastor Niyi Adesanya; Pastor Seyi Oladimeji of Church Management Consult; and members of the Strategy Support Team of Daystar Christian Centre.

The conference was designed to equip church leaders with practical governance models and leadership systems that would enable ministries to thrive long after their founders have left the scene.