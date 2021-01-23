Ganduje redeploys 4 permanent secretaries

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the redeployment of four permanent secretaries in the interest of efficiency and better service delivery.

Ganduje said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar in Kano on Saturday that effective governance and service delivery remained crucial to his administration.

The governor also approved the appointment of Sani Kofar-Mata, as a new permanent secretary.

He said that while Kofar-Mata assumed duty at the ministry of Rural and Community Development, Hajiya Mu’azatu Dutse had been deployed to the Ministry of Special Duties.

Ganduje further disclosed that Kabiru Magami who was formally in the Ministry of Special Duties would move to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He said Umar Albasu formerly in Ministry of Housing and Transport would move to Establishment Directorate, while Ibrahim Sagagi would move from Ministry of Youth and Sports to the Ministry of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“You are to work hard and prove your mettle, you are urged to comply with global best practice in governance and service delivery.

“We have gone through your credentials and found out that you deserve this position, it is your duty to justify the confidence reposed in you,” he said. (NAN)

