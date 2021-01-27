Covid-19: Bauchi spends over N27 million on refrigerators for vaccines

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi state government said it has spent over N27 million to procure refrigerators for the storage of 1,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccines that will be allocated to the state by the Federal Government.

According to the Executive Secretary, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, the refrigerators will be purchased directly from the manufacturers at the cost of N10.5 million each, and installed at the cost of N750,000.

Dr. Mohammed on Wednesday claimed that Bauchi State is ready for the vaccines, noting that it has the capacity to store as much as 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

“When we heard that the federal government will receive about 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines and that it requires -70 degrees, the governor and his deputy called us and told us that we need these refrigerators to maintain these vaccines as soon as possible.

“We swung into action and got a company that supplies -86 degrees refrigerators. The two of them are here. We have installed the them and they are working at -86 degrees centigrade. The capacity is about 678 litres, each one of them. We have even the capacity to store even the vaccines that are coming into the country.

“Even if they bring the vaccines today, we are ready to collect them. We don’t have any challenge. We want other states to emulate what Bauchi has done,” Dr Mohammed said.

Mohammed further noted that to ensure that the vaccines are stored at the required temperature, the government bought two 10kva stabilizers to supply adequate energy to power the refrigerators.

He however said that the vaccines coming to the state are meant for health workers and other frontline workers involved in the fight to contain the deadly disease in the state.

“The 1,900 vaccines that are coming to Bauchi State is targeting health workers who are at risk. We have to carry out what is called mapping of all health workers in Bauchi State, particularly those managing patients at the isolation centres, those going to carry out tests, laboratory workers and those people in the airport,” he added.