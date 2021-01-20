As Biden takes office, top EU official calls for reset in relations

Kindly Share This Story:

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday called for the United States and European Union to create a new founding pact for their transatlantic relations.

To do so, he invited Joe Biden who is set to be sworn in as president of the U.S. on Wednesday to Brussels for a summit.

“Today is an opportunity to rejuvenate our transatlantic relationship which has greatly suffered in the last four years,’’ he said.

“On the first day of his mandate, I address a solemn proposal to the new U.S. president: Let’s build a new founding pact for a stronger Europe, for a stronger America, and for a better world,’’ Michel said.

This should boost multilateral relations, tackle COVID-19 and climate change, rebuild both bloc’s economies and ensure fair trade, as well as address security issues.

Michel did not elaborate on details of the format of the new pact.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen struck a similar tone, saying the EU was ready for a reset in transatlantic relations with the U.S.

To this end, she suggested several areas of cooperation, for example creating a new trade and technology council.(dpa/NAN)

