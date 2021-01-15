Armed Forces Remembrance Day pigeons refuse to fly, Nigerians react

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Pigeons released as a tradition in commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day by President Muhammadu Buhari refused to fly, causing mixed reactions of social media.

President Buhari was seen trying on multiple occasions to release the birds but they only ended up sitting on the cage, managing to fly away only when they deemed it fit.

President Buhari opened the birdcage, picked up one of the birds, threw it into the air but the bird landed on the cage and refused to fly.

Some Nigerians believe it’s a reflection of the current state of the country while some others likened it Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s statement to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, where the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry said a dove refusing to fly was an indication that God had abandoned Jonathan.

Read some reactions below…

The pigeons aired the president. pic.twitter.com/1RZXLeSVKL — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) January 15, 2021

Birds love to fly. Caged birds will fly once the cage is open. My man opened the cage, they even tried to push the pigeons to fly. Omo them no gree 😭😭😭. Pigeon no wan make bandit nab them, where papa pigeonma wan see 4M this Dry season. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) January 15, 2021

Man. This life is a whole movie! 😂😂😂 MC: These pigeons fly high symbolizing harmony and peace Pigeons: Y’all didn’t feed us enough for this lie 😤 https://t.co/rgN9M38qCn — Chuba Ezekwesili (@ChubaEzeks) January 15, 2021

*Fly if you believe there’s peace in the country* The pigeons: https://t.co/oXOYmzFAWJ — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) January 15, 2021

Pigeons: “Oga no dey push us, we no dey go anywhere” — Morris Monye💙 (@Morris_Monye) January 15, 2021

Nothing moves in this country, not economy, not even pigeons pic.twitter.com/u4b8cNwCiz — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) January 15, 2021

That is why I am inviting you & Nigerians to recommend Crowwe to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The pigeons are tired & overtime became lazy, they don’t want to fly the spirit of The Nigerian Flag. We should roast them at Suya joint & Deploy Crowwe for action https://t.co/28rhNWPgC8 — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) January 15, 2021

