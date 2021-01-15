Breaking News
Armed Forces Remembrance Day pigeons refuse to fly, Nigerians react

Armed Forces Remembrance Day

By Emmanuel Okogba

Pigeons released as a tradition in commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day by President Muhammadu Buhari refused to fly, causing mixed reactions of social media.

President Buhari was seen trying on multiple occasions to release the birds but they only ended up sitting on the cage, managing to fly away only when they deemed it fit.

President Buhari opened the birdcage, picked up one of the birds, threw it into the air but the bird landed on the cage and refused to fly.

Some Nigerians believe it’s a reflection of the current state of the country while some others likened it Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s statement to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, where the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry said a dove refusing to fly was an indication that God had abandoned Jonathan.

Watch video

Credit: Channels Television

Read some reactions below…

