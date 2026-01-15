ADC faults Tinubu’s absence on Armed Forces Remembrance Day

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has joined Nigerians in marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, honouring fallen and serving members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, while faulting President Bola Tinubu’s absence from the national observance at a time of deepening insecurity.

The party said the President’s unavailability on a day dedicated to national reflection and solidarity with troops and military families was troubling, arguing that the presence of the Commander-in-Chief carries moral and symbolic weight for soldiers on the frontlines.

The position was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday

The ADC said Armed Forces Remembrance Day is not merely ceremonial, but a moment that demands visible leadership and shared national grief, especially as security personnel confront multiple threats across the country.

“Today, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) joins Nigerians, especially our military families, in commemorating the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a day set aside to honour the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the men and women who have laid down their lives in defence of our nation.

“This is ordinarily a solemn national moment, one that demands presence, reflection, and leadership at the highest level. It is therefore deeply troubling that the President of the Federal Republic is absent and unavailable on a day meant to symbolise solidarity with our armed forces and the families who continue to bear the cost of Nigeria’s security failures,” the party said.

The ADC linked the issue to the pressures facing the military, stressing that soldiers remain overstretched while confronting insurgency, banditry and violent crime across several parts of the country.

“At a time when Nigerian soldiers are overstretched across multiple fronts, battling insurgency, banditry, and violent crime, leadership cannot be outsourced, postponed, or treated as ceremonial. The physical and moral presence of the Commander-in-Chief on this day is not optional; it is a statement of respect, responsibility, and shared sacrifice.

“The ADC honours the fallen, stands with serving personnel, and recognises the quiet resilience of military families who continue to pay the ultimate price for a nation that has yet to match their sacrifice with competent governance, clear strategy, and genuine political will.

“Remembrance must go beyond wreaths and words. It must be reflected in leadership that shows up, takes responsibility, and places the lives of Nigerians above image management, foreign trips, or political convenience,” the ADC insisted.