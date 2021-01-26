Anioma youths demand accountability from NASS members

Kindly Share This Story:

…issue two months ultimatum for the account of stewardship

By Festus Ahon

PEEVED by the seeming poor representation from their representatives, Delta North youths under the auspices of Anioma Youths Forum Worldwide, AYF-W, have demanded accountability from their representatives at the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba, the National President of AYF-W, Comrade

Nnamdi Ofonye said they were disillusioned about the alleged non-challenge of their elected representatives in the National Assembly towards their constituents over the years and issued two months ultimatum to them to render accounts of their stewardship or be recalled.

Describing their purported nonchalant attitude as ugly, unacceptable and an aberration which must stop, Ofonye who was flanked by his deputy, Nwachukwu Ememosa; national secretary, Frank Odum; national publicity secretary, Elvis Ekwukwo; director of contacts and engagements, Williams Ugbo; director of research and planning, Samuel Anukwu, among other youths, said they would not hesitate to

to organise massive protests both in Asaba and Abuja before initiating a recall process to sack the lawmakers.

He named the National Assembly members to include; Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Hons Ndudi Elumelu, Ossai N. Ossai and Victor Nwokolo.

He explained that the ultimatum became imperative, alleging that the lawmakers have continuously evaded all entreaties for them to render accounts.

Ofonye said: “They evade us their constituents and have turned Abuja as their permanent abode, refusing to come home and even when letters and calls are put across to them, they call our bluff and refuse to give us audience even when it is our constitutional privilege and rights.

“Worst still is the fact that there is hardly the existence of functional constitutional offices in their various constituencies. AYF-W, on behalf of Ndi Anioma, demands that this ugly and unacceptable representation ends with immediate effect. This is an aberration that must be stopped.

“We demand to know what projects are allocated to Anioma land in the 2021 budget that was just signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. This is to enable us to prepare for full-time inspection and monitoring”.

Speaking further, he told the elected representatives to make public the list of constituency projects supposedly executed between 2019 and 2020 for verification.

