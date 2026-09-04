Emi Martinez makes surprise Chelsea shirt-number switch

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Emiliano Martinez has surprisingly switched his Chelsea shirt number from No.26 to No.1 after just one appearance for the club.

The Argentina international initially took the No.26 shirt following his £7.5 million move to Chelsea and wore it in the Blues’ 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

However, Martinez will now wear No.1 following Robert Sanchez’s loan move to Como, which left the shirt vacant.

Sanchez had previously occupied the No.1 shirt but was informed he could leave Chelsea following Martinez’s arrival.

Chelsea confirmed the change on Friday, with Martinez now set to wear the No.1 shirt if selected against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

The former Aston Villa goalkeeper has also offered to sign all “Martinez 26” shirts purchased through Chelsea’s official Megastore or website.

Supporters who bought the affected shirts will have until October 4 to take them to Stamford Bridge, alongside proof of purchase, for Martinez to sign them.

The switch comes after Martinez made his Chelsea debut in last weekend’s victory over Brighton.