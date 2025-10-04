Edo Rep member condemns Iyaloja controversy, demands action to protect tradition

Omoruyi

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Member representing Egor and Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Murphy Omoruyi, has described the move to introduce the title of “Iyaloja” into Edo State as a brazen assault on Edo culture and an insult to the revered Benin throne.

The lawmaker, reacting to reports that the purported installation took place at the Festival Hall of the Edo State Government House, expressed outrage that such an act could be contemplated despite the unequivocal declaration of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, that the Iyaloja title is alien to Benin tradition.

“The incident is a reckless disregard for our monarch’s authority and a dangerous attempt to dilute the heritage that defines us as a people. Edo identity is rooted in the authority of the Oba, and any attempt to undermine it is tantamount to tampering with the very soul of the people.

“I call on Governor Monday Okpebholo to move with urgency in annulling the purported installation and bringing to account those behind “a cultural aberration. The government must demonstrate, through firm and decisive action, that it stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our monarch and with the traditions of the Edo people.”

The federal legislator also extended his appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to intervene by ensuring that no individual, regardless of position or influence, is allowed to pursue actions capable of threatening harmony among Nigeria’s diverse cultures.

“Unchecked, such reckless acts could set dangerous precedents and provoke needless tension,” he warned.

Hon. Omoruyi emphasized that Edo people must unite behind their monarch at this critical moment, declaring:

“Our traditions are sacred, and our throne is the custodian of our identity. We must never allow politics, opportunism, or personal ambition to erode the sanctity of our culture.”