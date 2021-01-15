Akeredolu begs security agencies to collaborate with Amotekun to fight insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

Gives loan to widows, families of slain heroes

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has pleaded with the Nigerian Armed forces and other security agencies in the region to collaborate with the State Security Network known as Amotekun Corps.

Akeredolu who insisted that the security outfit has come to stay in the region said members of the Amotekun Corps have local knowledge and are familiar with terrains in the states.

He said this at the armed forces Remembrance Day in Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu urged security agencies to take advantage of Amotekun Corps knowledge and familiarity with their own environment.

While assuring that there would be no confrontation between the security agencies, the governor said that the Amotekun Corps would offer useful and timely intelligence.

“We have deployed them and they have 7motorcycles. They are the ones in the bush to pass intelligence to us.

“They know the indigenes and can easily identify strangers within their vicinity.

“Amotekun Corps has come to stay. There is also a need for proper policing of every nook and cranny of the country.

“The regular Nigeria Police force cannot do it alone. Other security agencies must step in to secure the country.

‘There must be a collaborative effort. We must all work together. Policing must be technologically aided. We must have state police in this country.

“I encourage our armed forces to collaborate with State-based security outfit like the Amotekun Corps. Let us work together.

“The Amotekun Corps are making sacrifices and they are ready to work with the armed forces. It is very crucial.

“The Amotekun Corps has local knowledge and are familiar with terrains in the state.”

Governor Akeredolu stated that Nigeria could have been balkanised if not for the sacrifices of the fallen heroes.

He said his administration would not relent in its efforts at making the well-being of the dependant of the fallen heroes its duties, responsibilities, and priorities.

“We will continue to give non collateralised loans through the Ondo State Micro Credit agencies to the widows left behind and other qualified dependants of our fallen heroes who are into small micro-businesses to start up or boost their businesses.”

Akeredolu later handed over N9.8m cheques to 80 persons including 31 widows of fallen heroes, wives of retired soldiers, and other dependants who are into small and medium scale enterprise.

