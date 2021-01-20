Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The former speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Ike Ibe, Tuesday said that the Southeast region has suffered marginalization politically.

Ibe in his statement made available to newsmen in Owerri was delivered at a conference of South East 2023 Presidential Mandate group held in Enugu.

He believed that the problem of the Igbo man was that they have been subjected to “unpardonable wrongs” in the same country which they are citizens.

To end the Nigeria challenges, Ibe who is a former governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, said it was only an Igbo man that can turn around positively the economy of the country to stop any form of marginalization to Southeast and some parts of Nigeria.

He advised that “Until the South-Eastern leaders come together and genuinely work for a common goal, the quest for a Nigerian president from Igbo extraction would once again elude them in 2023.”

“The South East region of Nigeria has had a checkered political history as a people and seem to have for many years been perpetually consigned to a near-permanent inglorious bench of presidential trauma.

“This region has suffered marginalization in every way possible. We have for long been subjected to all kinds of unpardonable wrongs in a nation which our heroes past fought for its liberation from colonialism.

“We as a people have for several years struggled to be accepted in the presidential leadership equation of Nigeria. We have struggled to stamp the footprints of our identity on this nation’s political landscape. We have made our mistakes, placed our trusts and confidences wrongfully.”

“The stark reality of the Nigerian situation for many years can only mean one thing. We are backward, disillusioned, disunited and undeveloped the way we are because a South easterner has never had the opportunity to be the Executive President of Nigeria.”

“It is time to realize that it is only a southeastern President of Nigeria that can be traditionally, spiritually and psychologically balanced to spread economic development evenly across Nigeria,” Ibe said.

