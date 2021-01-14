2023: Governor Sule remains our candidate – Sen. Adamu

Kindly Share This Story:

…We ‘ll end opposition 2023 in Nasarawa – Gov. Sule

By David Odama

Former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator, Abdullahi Adamu has said that the second term of Governor Abdullahi Sule is the only solution that would guarantee continuity and stability in the state.

This is even as Governor Sule has boasted that 2023 would see the end of the opposition PDP in Nasarawa state

Senator Adamu, made the position of the ruling party in the Zone known during a thank you visit to Governor Sule, at Government House Lafia.

The lawmaker, who led stakeholders of the ruling party from his senatorial zone to thank the governor for appointing one of their own, John Mamman as the state Caretaker Chairman of the APC said a second-term for the governor would ensure continuity in the laudable developmental projects currently going on in the state.

The former governor and Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, who led other stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from zone during the visit, told the Governor that the visit was to show their gratitude to the Governor for appointing one of their own, Dr. John Mamman, as the State Caretaker Chairman of the APC.

Senator Adamu said “availing Governor Sule, a second term would not only ensure continuation of the laudable projects being executed, but would further promote the peaceful co-existence being witnessed in the state”.

Responding, Governor Sule said the best way to approach and end the existence of the opposition is to build infrastructures, do things that will make it difficult for somebody to come forward as a challenger”.

“This is our plan for APC. It is not a plan within APC but for APC against others. If there is any political party that is coming to override us, our plan is to override them,” Governor Sule said.

“If I’m supposed to construct 10 roads, my plan is to construct 20 roads if there is an expectation from the people for me to build 200 schools, my plan is to build 400 schools,” he said.

He gave an assurance that, his administration would strive to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state, pointing out that the massive support he got from the zone would not be forgotten.

Also speaking, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Musa Ahmed Mohammed has commended Governor Sule for the payment of severance package to the members of the fourth (4th) Assembly in the state.

The former Speaker gave this commendation, when he led other members of the fourth (4th) Assembly on a thank you visit to the Governor in his office recently.

