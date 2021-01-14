Breaking News
Translate

2023: Governor Sule remains our candidate – Sen. Adamu

On 5:14 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gov Sule advocates synergy for good governance
Abdullahi Sule

…We ‘ll end opposition  2023 in Nasarawa – Gov. Sule

By David Odama

Former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator, Abdullahi Adamu has said that the second term of Governor Abdullahi Sule  is the only solution that would guarantee continuity and stability in the state.

This is even as Governor Sule has boasted that 2023 would see the end of the opposition PDP in Nasarawa state

Senator Adamu, made  the position of the ruling party in the Zone  known during a thank you visit to Governor Sule, at Government House Lafia.

The lawmaker, who led stakeholders of the ruling party from his senatorial zone to thank the governor for appointing one of their own, John Mamman as the state Caretaker Chairman of the APC said a second-term for the governor would ensure  continuity in the  laudable developmental  projects currently going on in the state.

The  former governor and Senator  representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, who led other stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from  zone during the visit, told the Governor that the visit was  to  show their gratitude to  the Governor  for appointing one of their own, Dr. John Mamman, as the State Caretaker Chairman of the APC.

Senator Adamu  said “availing Governor Sule,  a second term  would not only ensure continuation of the laudable projects being  executed, but would further promote the peaceful co-existence being witnessed in the state”.

Responding, Governor Sule said the best way to approach and end the existence of the opposition is to build infrastructures, do things that will make it difficult for somebody to come forward as a challenger”.

“This is our plan for APC. It is not a plan within APC but for APC against others. If there is any political party that is coming to override us, our plan is to override them,” Governor Sule said.

READ ALSO: Edo: APC flags off campaign, boasts of victory

“If I’m supposed to construct 10 roads, my plan is to construct 20 roads if there is an expectation from the people for me to build 200 schools, my plan is to build 400 schools,” he said.

He gave an assurance that, his administration would strive to meet  the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state, pointing out that the massive support he got from the zone would not be forgotten.

Also speaking,   former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Musa Ahmed Mohammed has commended Governor Sule for the payment of severance package to the members of the fourth (4th) Assembly in the state.

The former Speaker gave this commendation, when he led other members of the fourth (4th) Assembly on a thank you visit to the Governor in his office recently.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!