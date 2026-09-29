‘Tram has nothing to lose’ — BBNaija fans react to Keivo, Tram fight

BBNaija fans have taken to social media to react to the physical clash between housemates Keivo and Tram, with some arguing that Tram has been underestimated by his fellow housemates.

The confrontation erupted on Monday night after Tram accused Keivo of taking his black shirt.

Keivo denied the accusation, insisting that he owned a similar shirt. The exchange soon became heated before Keivo reportedly threw the first punch, leading to a physical altercation between both housemates.

Other housemates intervened to separate them, while Biggie ordered everyone to freeze and deployed three Ninjas to restore order.

Reacting to the incident, some fans suggested that other housemates had become too comfortable with confronting Tram because they believed he would not fight back.

One X user, @Peddygram, questioned whether Keivo would have confronted Tram in the same manner if the situation involved another housemate.

“So if na Cassi tell Keivo say you thief my shirt, shey Keivo go get mind say he wan fight am? Una really dey look down on Tram,” the user wrote.

Another user, @MasterJayAsh, said Tram’s response should not be underestimated, arguing that he could surprise people if pushed too far.

“I see everyone making fun of Tram until they fight and somehow he actually wins. He feels he has nothing to lose at this point,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, @DaniellaIgoma suggested that the disagreement could have been handled privately, claiming that Tram had initially called Keivo to the garden to discuss the shirt.

“Tram called Keivo to the garden in private to ask about the shirt but Keivo came into the house and started telling the whole house. That conversation would have been quiet,” the user wrote.

Another fan, @OAkindunjoye, questioned why the housemates would fight over a single shirt, particularly during the final week of the competition.

“All I see here is a poverty or scarcity mindset. One can have lots of money and still be poor. You are on a big platform such as this and you fight over one shirt? A shirt? In the finale week?” the user wrote.

Also reacting to the incident, @dino_ugo questioned Big Brother’s handling of physical confrontations on the show, arguing that fighting was part of the reality of living together.

“You call it a reality show but you disqualify people for fighting while you allow Live sex? Doesn’t make sense,” the user wrote.

The clash adds to the drama in the ongoing BBNaija ‘Show Ya Sef’ season, which is scheduled to end on October 4.

Twenty four housemates entered the competition on July 26. So far, 12 have been evicted, while Neche voluntarily left the show and Nomy was disqualified.