I started casting out demons at age 17 — Gov Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

By Enitan Abdultawab

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has recalled his early involvement in Christian ministry, saying he began casting out demons at the age of 17 or 18.

Okpebholo made the disclosure in a video trending on X on Tuesday while speaking at the newly inaugurated Winlos Centre owned by Pastor Ohis and Anwili Ojeikere.

The governor said seeing young people gathered in the presence of God reminded him of his own early years in Christian ministry.

“When I see young ones standing in the presence of God, I remember at the age of 17/18, I’ve also started casting out demons,” Okpebholo said.

He also linked his early experiences in ministry to his approach to tackling insecurity in Edo State, particularly cult-related activities.

“So fighting insecurity, most especially cultism, is not a new thing to me. It’s something that has been happening,” he said.

Okpebholo further recalled the influence of the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa on his Christian journey.

“I remember Archbishop Idahosa,” the governor said, referring to the late Pentecostal Christian leader and founder of the Church of God Mission International.

Idahosa’s ministry was particularly influential in Edo State and across Nigeria, where he became one of the country’s prominent Pentecostal figures.

Okpebholo has repeatedly identified insecurity and cult-related violence among the challenges facing the state, particularly among young people.

His latest remarks come as his administration continues to highlight efforts to address insecurity and cult-related activities in Edo State.