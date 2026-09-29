‘We’ve no business in PDP’s internal crisis’ – APC

— Party dismisses alleged fake membership cards, urges opposition to resolve internal disputes

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Gombe State chapter, has dismissed allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that the APC-led administration is involved in the alleged production of fake membership cards ahead of the party’s fresh governorship primary scheduled for Tuesday.

The APC said it had no interest in interfering in the internal affairs of the PDP, stressing that its responsibility was to govern Gombe State, implement development programmes and remain accountable to the people.

The party’s position was contained in a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Murtala Usman Wuro Tale, in reaction to allegations by the PDP.

Wuro Tale described the allegation of alleged production of “20,000 fake membership cards” as baseless, saying it appeared to be an attempt by the opposition party to divert public attention from the internal challenges confronting it.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the APC-led administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has absolutely no business with the internal affairs, membership administration or governorship primary of the PDP.

“The conduct of the PDP’s primary is strictly an internal responsibility of the party and its relevant organs.”

According to him, the PDP governorship primary remains a PDP affair and the APC would neither organise it, participate in its internal disputes nor accept responsibility for decisions taken by the opposition party.

He advised the PDP leadership to concentrate on resolving its internal disagreements and organising a credible and lawful fresh governorship primary in accordance with the court’s directive, the party’s constitution and applicable electoral requirements.

The APC spokesman said the opposition party should also explain to the people of Gombe how it intended to address the issues arising from the legal challenge to its earlier governorship primary instead of shifting attention to the ruling party.

The statement recalled that the PDP’s May 2026 governorship primary had been subjected to a legal challenge, culminating in a Federal High Court judgment in Gombe on September 24, 2026.

The APC said the court nullified the process that produced Professor Isa Ali Pantami as the PDP governorship candidate and ordered a fresh primary in accordance with the party’s guidelines and applicable electoral laws.

Following the judgment, the PDP announced Tuesday, September 29, for the conduct of a fresh governorship primary in the state.

Against this backdrop, Wuro Tale urged the PDP to focus on complying with the court’s directive and resolving the issues surrounding its internal electoral process.

He said that if the PDP had credible evidence that any individual or group was producing fraudulent membership cards or attempting to interfere with its internal electoral process, the party should submit such evidence to the appropriate law-enforcement or regulatory authorities for investigation.

“Press statements and political allegations cannot substitute for evidence,” he said.

The APC further urged political parties in the state to conduct their activities within the framework of the law and engage the electorate on issues of governance, policies and development.

“The people of Gombe State deserve responsible political engagement based on facts, evidence, policies and issues that directly affect their lives,” the statement added.

The APC said it remained focused on governance and the development of Gombe State, insisting that it would not be distracted by allegations it described as unsupported by credible evidence or attempts to draw the government into the internal affairs of another political party.