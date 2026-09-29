BBNaija: Poll shows Keivo removed from voting after clash with Tram

Big Brother Naija housemate Keivo appears to have been removed from the current voting list following his physical clash with fellow housemate Tram.

Keivo was involved in a physical altercation with Tram on Monday night after a disagreement over a shirt escalated into a fight.

Following the incident, viewers noticed that Keivo’s name was no longer appearing among the housemates listed for voting, sparking speculation about his status in the competition.

As of Tuesday morning, there has been no official statement from Big Brother Naija confirming that Keivo has been removed from the competition or explaining why his name is absent from the voting list.

The development comes after Keivo and Tram exchanged words before the disagreement turned physical, with other housemates intervening to separate them.

Biggie subsequently ordered the housemates to freeze and deployed three ninjas to restore order.

Physical violence has previously resulted in disciplinary action on the reality show, including disqualification, although the specific outcome of the Keivo and Tram incident remains unclear.

The latest development has since generated reactions from viewers on social media, with fans questioning whether Keivo’s absence from the voting list is connected to the clash.

The BBNaija ‘Show Ya Sef’ season is scheduled to conclude on October 4.