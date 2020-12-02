Suspected killers of Ondo monarch, 15 others arrested by Amotekun 

Kindly Share This Story:

***Places surveillance on Falae farm

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Suspected killers of the Ondo first-class monarch, the Olufon of lfon, Oba Isreal Adegoke Adeusi, have been arrested by the personnel of the state Security Network Agency codenamed “Amotekun Corps”.

Also, the security outfit has arrested 15 other suspected criminals in different flashpoints across the state under its “Operation Clean up” exercise.

The late Oba Adeusi was gunned down by suspected kidnappers at Elegbeka village in Ose council area of the state last week.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state Commander of the security outfight, Amoyekun Corps, Chief Adeleye, who did not disclose the number of suspects arrested in connection with the killing of the traditional ruler said an investigation was still ongoing on the matter.

Adeleye said that their identities would be made public after thorough investigations by the security outfit.

According to him, the suspects were arrested after the security outfit in conjunction with other conventional security agencies, local hunters and members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) combed the forest where the monarch was murdered.

Adeleye said that “we were also able to rescue four other victims that were earlier kidnapped and held hostage in the thick forest around Elegbeka where the monarch was shot dead.

He said that the outfit had launched “operation clean up” to rid the state of criminal element terrorising the people of the state.

He said that the exercise would last a month adding that the spate of crime necessitated the massive patrol by the personnel of the security outfit.

“Following the increase in the spate of criminal activities, the Amotekun went into action with other security agencies and put up some measures that had yielded positively by stepping down the activities of the criminals.

“We have decided to change tactics; this involves massive patrol using a bike, motorised patrol of the state. We have decided to take the war to where the criminals are rather than waiting for them to come out.”

The commander said that Amotekun in conjunction with other conventional security agencies raided dark spot across the state between 10 pm and 4 am and 15 suspects were arrested during the exercise codenamed “Operation Clean Up”.

“We observed a downward trend after the ban on okada at night so we had to change tactics. That was why we launched the Operation Clean Up which is intense patrol across the nook and cranny of Akure and other parts of the state.

“We apprehended them with dangerous weapons and various incriminating items. Although we are a still investigating their culpability anyone that is not found wanting would be set free while those implicated would be handed over to the appropriate security agencies for prosecution.”

On the ban of motorcycle operators in the state by government, Adeleye lamented that 80 per cent of the crime committed in the state were perpetrated by criminal using motorbikes

The commander said that the security outfit has placed the farm of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae, on surveillance and warned herders to keep off.

