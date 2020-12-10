Religious Blacklist: US misled by masquerading groups

Kindly Share This Story:

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM) has blamed groups masquerading as religious bodies that have shown incurable bias and sympathy for terrorist organisations for the inclusion of Nigeria in the United States’ blacklist for religious intolerance.

The group said it came to this conclusion after a thorough review of the circumstances that led to the inclusion of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its President, Mazi Ifeanyi Igwe, the Igbo group said the U.S. was misled by these bodies and groups affiliated to terrorism.

The INM noted that the U.S’ report was extracted from NGOs and international news reports that are totally out of tune with the reality in Nigeria.

According to the group, the United States’ blacklist could ultimately incite Christians against their Muslim neighbours in parts of the country that have till date remained peaceful and free of ethno-sectarian crisis.

The INM, however, urged the United States to discard its report listing Nigeria as a country that promotes religious persecution as it is lacking in facts while it is a product of misleading reports by the political wings of supposed religious groups.

