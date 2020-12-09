Breaking News
Translate

President Buhari sacks NDE boss Argungu

On 1:36 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
President Buhari sacks NDE boss Argungu
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Dr Nasiru Argungu of his position as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The presidential aide revealed that the president’s directive on the sacking of Argungu was issued on Friday, but effective from Monday, Dec. 7

READ ALSO: 2021 Budget: Reps urge Buhari to reconstruct Benue/Taraba road

Meanwhile, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, who supervises the agency, has been directed to nominate an acting Director-General from amongst the most Senior Directors in the NDE ”until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr President”.

Shehu said the acting Director-General should be nominated based on competence and seniority in service.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!