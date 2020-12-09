President Buhari sacks NDE boss Argungu

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Dr Nasiru Argungu of his position as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The presidential aide revealed that the president’s directive on the sacking of Argungu was issued on Friday, but effective from Monday, Dec. 7

Meanwhile, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, who supervises the agency, has been directed to nominate an acting Director-General from amongst the most Senior Directors in the NDE ”until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr President”.

Shehu said the acting Director-General should be nominated based on competence and seniority in service.

Vanguard News Nigeria

