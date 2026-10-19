Oborevwori mourns as ex-Delta gov. Uduaghan dies at 71

Uduaghan

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – FORMER Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, is dead.

He died on Monday, October 19, 2026, aged 71.

Uduaghan governed the state from 2007 to 2015. He had also served as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003 and Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007.

Meanwhile, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed sadness over Uduaghan’s death.

Oborevwori, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Uduaghan as a detribalised leader whose contributions to the development of the state would not be forgotten.

He sympathised with the late governor’s wife, Roli, his children, the entire Uduaghan family, the Itsekiri nation and Deltans over the painful loss.

Oborevwori, in the condolence message, recalled Uduaghan’s years in office, noting that he made significant contributions to infrastructure development in the state.

He described the former governor as a leader who looked beyond ethnic differences and worked for the overall development of Delta State.

Oborevwori said Uduaghan’s years in public service had left a good mark on the state, adding that his death was a loss to Delta and the country at large.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the former governor’s soul and asked God to comfort his wife, children, family members, the Itsekiri nation and all those grieving his death.