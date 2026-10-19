UCL: PSG vs Barcelona, Bayern vs Arsenal headline Champions League Matchday 3

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona on Tuesday in the standout clash of Champions League Matchday 3, with Bayern Munich and Arsenal meeting in another heavyweight tie on Wednesday.

Barcelona arrive in Paris after winning their opening two matches, while PSG will look to build on their 4-2 victory over Manchester City. The fixture also reunites Barcelona with former coach Luis Enrique, now in charge of the defending champions.

Bayern welcome an Arsenal side that has yet to concede in this season’s Champions League. Elsewhere, Aston Villa host Viking, Manchester City face AEK Athens, Liverpool take on Villarreal and Real Madrid meet RB Leipzig.

Here is the full list of matchday three fixtures:

Tuesday, October 20

All times are Nigerian time (WAT).

– Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Prague — 5:45pm

– Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund — 5:45pm

– Roma vs Slovan Bratislava — 8pm

– Porto vs PSV Eindhoven — 8pm

– Liverpool vs Villarreal — 8pm

– Manchester City vs AEK Athens — 8pm

– Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona — 8pm

– Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt — 8pm

– Stuttgart vs Atlético Madrid — 8pm

Wednesday, October 21

– Como vs Manchester United — 5:45pm

– Lille vs Galatasaray — 5:45pm

– Aston Villa vs Viking — 8pm

– Club Brugge vs Lens — 8pm

– Bayern Munich vs Arsenal — 8pm

– Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 8pm

– Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig — 8pm

– Real Betis vs Feyenoord — 8pm

– Sporting CP vs LASK — 8pm