Natasha mourns Ex-Delta Governor Uduaghan, 71

Uduaghan

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has expressed grief over the death of former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, who reportedly died on Monday morning at the age of 71.

The death of the former governor was announced on behalf of the family by Toju Anire Uduaghan, who described him as a beloved father, brother, uncle and patriarch whose passing had left the family devastated.

In a condolence message, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan described the late elder statesman as a revered family patriarch whose life was defined by devotion to his family and service to the public.

She said, “Words are painfully inadequate to express the depth of my sorrow at the passing of His Excellency, Dr Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan. His death is a profound loss, and my heart goes out to the entire Uduaghan family at this incredibly difficult moment.”

The senator said the death of a family patriarch leaves an irreplaceable void, noting that the loss extends beyond the finality of death to the absence of a figure whose presence, counsel and memories are woven into the family’s history.

“Today, we mourn not merely the passing of a distinguished former governor, but the loss of a father figure, a revered elder and a man whose presence meant so much to those privileged to know him. The pain of such a departure is difficult to capture in words,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also acknowledged the late governor’s contributions to public administration in Delta State.

Uduaghan served as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003, Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007, and governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015.

She said public office might end, but the memories and legacy of a life devoted to service endure.

“Public office eventually comes to an end, but the memories of a life devoted to service endure. As we grieve his departure, we must also give thanks to God for the years He granted him, the responsibilities he discharged and the legacy he leaves behind. May that legacy remain a source of strength and consolation to his family,” she said.

The senator extended her condolences to the deceased’s relatives, friends, associates and former colleagues, praying for divine comfort for the bereaved family.

“To the Uduaghan family, I pray that the Almighty God will grant you the fortitude to bear this painful loss. May He give you the strength to endure the days of grief, the peace to find comfort in cherished memories, and the grace to celebrate a life that has left an indelible mark,” she added.

In its announcement, the family described Uduaghan as a source of strength and a respected elder whose life and service touched many people across Delta State and Nigeria.

The statement read: “We are grateful to Almighty God for his life, his service, and the legacy he leaves behind. We pray that Almighty God, in His infinite mercy, will grant his soul eternal rest and comfort our family, friends, associates, former colleagues, and all who mourn this painful loss.

“Rest well, our beloved Father, Brother, and Uncle. Your memory will forever remain in our hearts, and your legacy will endure in the lives of those you touched. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”