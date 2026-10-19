Semenyo ruled out for eight weeks as Man City sweat over Haaland

Manchester City’s Ghanaian midfielder #42 Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 20, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Antoine Semenyo is expected to miss around eight weeks with a knee injury, while Erling Haaland remains a doubt for Manchester City’s Champions League match against AEK Athens on Tuesday.

According to Sky Sports, City manager Enzo Maresca said scans showed Semenyo’s injury was less severe than the club had feared. The forward was hurt during Saturday’s 3-2 win over Ipswich Town.

“Now the most important thing is for him to recover,” Maresca said. “When he is back in December, it will be like a new player.”

Haaland also limped off after the Ipswich match, but Maresca said he could still be available for Tuesday’s game. The striker felt better on Monday, though City were waiting to assess him in training.

“We have some doubts after Saturday’s game,” Maresca said. “He was quite good yesterday, better, so we’ll see today.”

Mateo Kovacic, Nico O’Reilly and Matheus Nunes also had injury concerns during the Ipswich match. Maresca said the other players were “more or less all okay”, with Semenyo the only player expected to be out for an extended period.

City have three points from their first two Champions League matches as Maresca said the team would aim to beat AEK with its best available players after losing its previous game to Paris Saint-Germain.