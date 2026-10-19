One in four Nigerian girls out of school – UNICEF

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*…agency calls for urgent action as FG renews commitment to girls’ education, protection

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has raised the alarm over the state of girls’ education in Nigeria, disclosing that one in every four girls remains out of school, while nearly three-quarters fail to acquire foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

The agency warned that poverty, insecurity, unsafe learning environments and harmful cultural practices continue to undermine girls’ access to quality education, exposing them to child marriage, adolescent pregnancy and gender-based violence.

UNICEF’s Education Officer in Abuja, Blessing Afuwai, disclosed this on Monday during the 2026 commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja.

She said Nigeria’s progress in expanding access to education had yet to translate into an equitable future for millions of girls, whose aspirations for education, economic independence and leadership remain constrained by persistent barriers.

Afuwai said poverty forced some families to keep their daughters out of school, while insecurity and learning environments that failed to meet girls’ educational, safety and welfare needs further compounded the problem.

“When girls are denied opportunities to learn and develop skills, their prospects for employment, economic empowerment and meaningful participation in society are significantly diminished,” she said.

The UNICEF official stressed that the situation was not the future girls wanted for themselves, urging the government, communities and development partners to bridge the gap between girls’ aspirations and the realities confronting them.

She reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government in ensuring that every girl enrols in school, acquires relevant skills and completes her education.

The agency also pledged continued collaboration with the government to advance equitable, inclusive and quality learning opportunities under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative, launched by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

The warning came as the Federal Ministry of Education renewed its commitment to tackling gender disparities in education, expanding opportunities for girls and creating safer, more inclusive learning environments across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry’s leadership, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. (Mrs.) Olatunji-David Olubanke Folake

reaffirmed the government’s determination to strengthen policies and programmes aimed at improving girls’ access to education, retention, transition and completion.

She said the government was implementing the National Policy on Gender Education and working with development partners and non-governmental organisations to expand safe learning spaces, provide menstrual hygiene support and offer scholarships to encourage school attendance.

According to her, the government is also pursuing a comprehensive approach that integrates education with health, protection and empowerment, recognising that girls require more than classroom access to fulfil their potential.

She cited initiatives such as the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment ,AGILE, and the Lumina Project for Girls as part of ongoing efforts to improve educational opportunities and equip girls with skills to lead meaningful lives.

The ministry further pledged to expand girls’ access to secondary and tertiary education, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,STEM, while promoting digital literacy, leadership development, vocational training and life skills.

It also pledged to strengthen girl-friendly policies, improve protection against gender-based violence and ensure that girls’ voices were represented in decisions affecting their education and future.

Addressing girls at the event, the Permanent Secretary urged them to believe in their abilities, pursue their ambitions and recognise the value of their voices.

“You are powerful. You are valuable. You are not a burden. You are a blessing. Your dreams are valid. Your voice matters, and your future is bright,” she said.

She called on parents, communities, faith-based organisations, educators, donors and the private sector to take collective responsibility for ensuring that girls were safe, educated, respected and empowered to achieve their full potential.

Earlier, the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Adeniji Ibrahim, said the International Day of the Girl Child should serve as a call to action rather than a symbolic celebration.

Ibrahim said girls were not merely beneficiaries of education but potential scientists, teachers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, peacemakers and future leaders whose contributions were critical to national development.

He urged stakeholders to eliminate gender-based discrimination, early and forced marriage, sexual harassment and other practices that prevent girls from remaining in school and achieving their ambitions.

The director also called on teachers to provide mentorship and support to girls facing difficulties, while encouraging students to take their education seriously, build confidence and aspire to leadership positions across all sectors.

He stressed the need for schools to become safe and inclusive environments where every girl could learn, develop her talents and participate meaningfully in decision-making.

The 2026 celebration was held under the theme, “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead,” which highlights the capacity of girls to shape their own futures and contribute to national development.

The event brought together government officials, development partners, education stakeholders and schoolgirls, with participants urged to translate commitments made during the commemoration into practical interventions that would improve girls’ access to education and protect their rights.

The stakeholders maintained that Nigeria’s ambitions for inclusive development would remain difficult to achieve unless girls were given equal opportunities to learn, acquire skills and participate fully in society.